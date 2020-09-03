RNC Tech is certified woman-owned

RCN Technologies, a local information technology company, is now independently-certified as a Woman-Owned Small Business and Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council. Based on available information, it is the first Knoxville-based IT company to be both certified woman-owned and rank on the Inc. 5000 list. CEO and majority-owner is Jennifer Yearack.

Knox County Regional Forensic Center has released its 2019 Drug-Related Death Report for Knox and Anderson counties. The full report is available here.

Susan Horn will serve another term as chair of the Knox County school board, and Virginia Babb will continue as vice chair.

Charme Allen, Knox County attorney general, has released the 2019 Fatal Overdose report, which is available here.

Gov. Bill Lee and the Department of Revenue have released a new digital eligibility tool for small business owners to determine if their business may be eligible for a Tennessee Business Relief Program payment of $2,500 to $30,000.