When the smoke clears after the city’s August 26 primary election we can see how much money was wasted – thrown in a hole – by the city’s unwillingness to consolidate its elections with the county, state and federal elections.

Here’s what we know now.

Citywide voting for district council members has been abolished by a new state law.

Only five of council’s six districts are on the ballot – District 5 will be on the 2027 ballot along with the three at-large council members.

Two of the five districts have only two candidates, both of whom will move to the general election no matter the August outcome. (District 4 appears to have three, but Jane George has withdrawn.) The general election is Tuesday, November 4.

So, your August vote will matter in just half of the city. Only three districts have multiple candidates where some will be eliminated. Those are:

District 1 (South Knox) – Choices are Karyn Adams, Lindsey Jaremko, Becky Jones and Charles Van Morgan.

District 3 (Northwest Knox) – Choices are Nick Ciparro, Ivan Harmon, Doug Lloyd and Frank Ramey.

District 6 (East Knox) – Choices are Charles Frazier, Denzel Grant, Stan Johnson, George “Cat Dad” Raudenbush and Lawrence “Man” Williams.

We profiled these candidates here.

For the primary, we’ve got six early voting sites, open from August 6-21 excluding Sundays, plus election day polls at some 50 sites. That’s a lot of poll workers. There’s a good chance this primary election will set a record for cost per vote. Stay tuned.

What’s the life expectancy of the Voting Rights Act?

Joyce Vance says it’s at death’s door. The VRA was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson on August 6, 1965. It was a bipartisan bill, aided in passage by Senate Republican Leader Everett Dirksen. Republican votes were required to offset the no votes from certain southern Democratic senators. The Senate vote was 77 to 19; the House vote was 333 to 85.

Discriminatory practices against Blacks were rampant, especially in the south – from the poll tax to so-called literacy tests. The Voting Rights Act restricted these practices and provided federal oversight of states that tried to change the rules to limit Black voting.

Along the way, laws were changed to create majority-to-minority districts for state legislatures and the U.S. House. The intent was to ensure Black representation.

Now Republicans want to abolish those districts, redistricting in Texas, for instance, where Republicans expect to pick up five U.S. House seats. Gov. Gavin Newsom says California can redistrict to gain up to nine Democratic seats. “Game’s on!” said Newsom.

It is hard to argue that the majority-to-minority seats are necessary in 2025. After all, the United States elected a Black man, Barack Obama, as president. Knoxville voters elected three people of color to city council, with only one m-to-m district.

What say ye? Should the Voting Rights Act be pulled from death’s door … or left to die?

Ohio residents arrested for shooting in GSMNP

Three Ohio residents have been arrested for a road rage shooting in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The men were in their 20s. The incident took place on July 31, 2025, on U.S. 441 South, “The Spur.” The Pigeon Forge Police Department located the suspect vehicle at a hotel, and officers arrested the three suspects and seized two firearms from the hotel room. U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III of the Eastern District of Tennessee made the announcement.

Notes & Quotes

George Orwell wrote, “He who controls the past controls the future. He who controls the present controls the past.”

Bruce Spangler on clearing out the homeless: “Creating ‘order’ this way simply fills jails, hospitals and morgues. … Safety doesn’t come from eliminating the poor; it’s based on empowering them. And peace doesn’t arise from fear or coercion, but from compassion, opportunities and justice.”

Spangler is the retired CEO of Volunteer Ministry Center in Knoxville. This quote is from his op-ed in the News Sentinel, August 1, 2025.

In Memoriam

Norman Lee Rickman, 62, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, July 26, 2025. Funeral services were held July 31 at Berry Funeral Home, Chapman Highway.

Following his military service, Rickman served as a police officer with the city of Knoxville. During his time on the force, he was shot twice in the line of duty while courageously protecting the community he loved. He carried the bullets of that sacrifice with him for the rest of his life. Learn more about his life and family at the full obituary here.

Patrick Upton, 61, has died. He served more than 30 years in law enforcement, ending his career as a detective at the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Full obituary here.

“Patrick Upton was the kind of detective every sheriff hopes for,” Sheriff Jimmy Davis said. “Relentlessly committed to service, sharp in his instincts and unmatched in experience. His legacy will be felt for years to come.”

Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones also released a statement on Upton’s death. “Patrick was both a great friend and great law enforcement officer,” he said. “Patrick dedicated over 36 years of his life to serving his community and citizens.”