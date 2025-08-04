When 13-year-old Addison Schaefer heads back to school in August as an eighth-grader, she will walk in with confidence and a host of skills gained over years of involvement with Girl Scouts. For youngsters who seek adventure, challenge, learning and friendship, it’s time to consider Girl Scouts.

“Just try it,” Schaefer said. “It’s such a great experience to make friends, build community, gain self-confidence and more – it’s very rewarding.”

Throughout the region, Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians has troops spanning most schools, as well as homeschool groups and across every age level. It’s a great time to join as kids return to school.

“Girl Scouts opens the doors for girls to find belonging, explore new passions and find ways to serve the community,” said Gretchen Crawley, chief communications officer for Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians. “With so many different activities throughout the year, girls can find acceptance and their own place to thrive.”

Schaefer learned about Girl Scouts from some of her friends when she started kindergarten and decided to join a troop.

“I thought Girl Scouts was great, hanging out with friends every week, earning badges – it was so cool!” Schaefer said. “Then as I progressed, I loved going to Camp Tanasi in the summer, then completing meaningful community projects by supporting a local animal shelter and elementary school as I pursued and earned both Bronze and Silver Awards. Next, I will pursue a Gold Award project when I enter high school – the Girl Scouts’ highest honor.”

She has noticed that too many of her peers are connected to screens, and being involved in Girl Scouts helps her to be present, get outdoors and explore. Schaefer took exploration to a new level this year, foregoing summer camp to take a trip to the Grand Canyon with other Girl Scouts. Over six days she got to hike, visit Bryce Canyon National Park and see the pink sand dunes in Arizona.

Along with her troop, Schaefer has seen firsthand how pursuing badges and participating in selling Girl Scout Cookies has taught life skills and brought them out of their shell – to the point that she’s now a social butterfly.

Schaefer’s sentiment aligns with the mission of Girl Scouts.

“It’s a place where I’ve found my closest friends, grew up, learned how to be my own person and a leader,” she said. “I recommend it to any girl. Girl Scouts is an investment in your future.”

If your girl is ready for fun adventures and to start creating the world she wants to see, she’s ready to be a Girl Scout today. Visit girlscoutcsa.org or text “JOIN” to 59618 to learn more.

