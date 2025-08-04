HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day: How did the chocolate chip cookie begin? In 1937, Ruth Graves Wakefield ran out of baker’s chocolate for her cookie recipe. The cookie recipe she was preparing called for baker’s chocolate that would have blended smoothly into the dough. However, she was out. Mrs. Wakefield decided to use semi-sweet chocolate instead. She figured it would just melt into the dough and work much like the baker’s chocolate but it didn’t. She and her husband owned the Tollhouse Inn and there you have it! Tollhouse Chocolate Chips!

KPD K-9 Pearl and her handler, Candy Stooksbury, searching for missing camper: Both Pearl and Stooksbury, members of KPD’s Search and Rescue team, are in Texas assisting the search for 8-year-old Cile Steward. Cile is the last remaining missing child from Camp Mystic after the devastating 4th of July weekend floods.

Early voting for city of Knoxville primary election is Aug. 6-21. Eligible city voters who live in these districts can vote for Knoxville City Council candidates: 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6. Early voting polls are generally open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, with Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can find an example of the sample ballot here. For more information, go to the election website https://knoxcounty.org/election/.

McGhee Tyson Airport is expanding service and parking: The expansion at McGhee Tyson will boost support the increased traffic expected over the next five years. See the coverage from WBIR.

Weather: Cooler weather all week: According to the National Weather Service, a slight chance of showers today before 8, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 with partly sunny skies and a high near 82 and a low around 67. Tuesday will be cooler with a high in the upper 70s.

