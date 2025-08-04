Thanks to the generosity of East Tennessee, and the hard work of our staff and volunteers, we’ve had the privilege of serving up a milestone year for our region with a total of 27.3 million pounds of food distributed!

And most importantly, we couldn’t have done it without you. Please continue to spread the word and advocate for our community — the need for ongoing support to fight hunger is great.

For more information, visit our website at SecondHarvestETN.org.

