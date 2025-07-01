‘Base Ball’ program Wednesday at ETHC

As professional baseball returns to the city of Knoxville, the ET History Center is sponsoring a talk about the sport’s founding in the Knoxville of 1896 or thereabouts.

Dr. William E. Hardy will speak Wednesday, July 2, from noon to 1 p.m. at the East Tennessee History Center, 601 S. Gay Street downtown.

Hardy is an assistant professor of history and the Lincoln Scholar at Lincoln Memorial University where he specializes in 19th century American history. He has taught at Tennessee Tech, Chattanooga State Community College and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. From 2005-13, he worked at the East Tennessee Historical Society in the education department on various programs such as the Teaching American History Grant and National History Day.

The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Knox County Public Library and FirstBank and is available to live stream on the East Tennessee Historical Society Facebook page. Info here.

Lisa Plawchan now heads League of Women Voters

As someone passionate about youth engagement in civics, Lisa Plawchan got involved with the League of Women Voters through the high school voter registration drives, registering 18-year-olds to vote. Soon, she was appointed to the board in March 2024 and filled the second vice president vacancy by May 2024.

Plawchan is a communications specialist for Versant Strategies. Previously, she was workplace readiness specialist for Knox County Schools. In that role, she helped students with disabilities prepare for adulthood, including employment and independent living. Her bachelor’s degree is from the George Washington University.

As LWV president, Lisa plans to advance the League’s mission of empowering voters and defending democracy by engaging more members, building community partnerships, educating voters and boosting local advocacy work.

Former KUB intern and UT grad finds success in D.C.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon ran into a Knoxville native in Tampa, Florida, at the U.S. Mayors Conference. Brittney Anthony, a graduate of Austin-East Magnet High School and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, got her professional start working for the KUB Teen Works program.

She earned a master’s degree in corporate communications from Austin Peay State University.

She now works for a national engineering firm in D.C., Kincannon said.

Red, White and Blue Bash on July 3

Clear Springs Baptist Church is getting a jump on the 4th of July by holding its annual Red, White and Blue Bash on Thursday, July 3, starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be food trucks, games, inflatables for the kids, fellowship, live music and lots of fireworks. Don’t forget your lawn chairs!

The church is located on Tazewell Pike at the intersection with Emory Road.

Food Trucks include: Nachos, Tacos & More (Nachos, Tacos, Loaded Fries), Clean BBQ (BBQ, Chicken, Wings, Hamburgers), Southern Yankee Pizza (Pizza by the slice or whole), Uncle Mike’s Cafe (Philly Cheesesteaks, Corn Dogs, Hot Dog, Funnel Cakes), Happy Dog Creamery (Ice Cream), Snow Daddy (Shaved Ice and Kettle Corn), Jubilee Drinks (Lemonade, Boba Tea, Iced Coffees) and Crunchy Munchy’s Chicken (Chicken Tenders, Wraps, Fries)