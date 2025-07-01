If you have been travelling north on Clinton Highway and stopped at the traffic light just before Powell Drive, you may have noticed a historical marker commemorating Menifee Station.

What was Menifee Station? John Menifee built a fort in 1788 that served for years not only as a meeting place for locals but also as a protection for settlers from Indian attacks.

Who was John Menifee? He was a Revolutionary War soldier, Speaker of the House of Representatives State of Franklin, before we became the state of Tennessee and the founding father of Powell, Tennessee. Read Sandra Clark’s article from 2019: here.

The marker was erected in 1928 by the James White Chapter of The Daughters of American Revolution.

