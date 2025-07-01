HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines:

Recent World Happenings: Israel bombs Gaza/ Europe heat wave/ France bans smoking. For these and more world headlines go to Google News World.

National headlines:

Recent national events: Arsonist kills firefighters/ Congress still working on budget/ Father-child rescued from ocean on Disney Cruise. For these and more national headlines go to Google News US .

National Postage Stamp Day. The United States issued its first postage stamp on July 1, 1847. At that time, stamps were not required. A letter could be mailed without a stamp and delivery paid for by the recipient. In 1855, the postage stamp became mandatory.

State headlines:

Traffic report for East Tennessee from June 26-July 2: East TN Construction Report

Local headlines:

Weather: Rain and thunderstorms likely with cooler temps for today According to the National Weather Service, showers and thunderstorms, mainly beginning in the afternoon and continuing through the evening with a high near 87 and a low around 70. Wednesday warms back up with mostly sunny and hot temps at near 90.

Jazz on the Square. Market Square Mall offers entertainment every Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. on the outdoor stage. Bring a chair or blanket, or sit on the patio of one of the fine restaurants along the square. Jazz On The Square happens every week in June and September, weather permitting. Presented by the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra in partnership with the city of Knoxville Department of Special Events.

KCSO Deputy Dalton Swanger update: Deputy Swanger is still in ICU but has been taken off the ventilator and is talking. He has a long recovery ahead. The KCSO and family have approved the T-Shirt fundraiser to support the family.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

