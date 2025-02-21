Join us daily as we navigate through the HEADLINES that are defining our times.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Hamas returns deceased prisoners

The bodies of four Israelis abducted were returned by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The Israelis were abducted during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel. Hamas says they will return live prisoners this weekend.

Egypt and Arab nations meeting on Gaza

On Friday, officials from Egypt and neighboring countries are meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to discuss Gaza’s future in an effort to counter President Trump’s proposed relocation of Palestinians into their countries.

National headlines:

Will KFC be TFC as headquarters move out of Kentucky

KFC announced they are moving their headquarters to Plano, Texas, and out of Kentucky. The sister company, Pizza Hut, is also located in Plano, Texas.

Mitch McConnell ends record-breaking tenure

Republican Sen. Mitch McConnel celebrated his 83rd birthday by announcing he will not seek re-election in 2026. Serving in the Senate since 1985, McConnell was the longest-serving Senate leader and Kentucky’s longest-serving senator.

Senate confirms Kash Patel as next FBI Director

Patel was confirmed by a close 51-49 Senate vote.

State headlines:

New lodge coming to Henry Horton State Park

The state of Tennessee website announced improvements coming to Henry Horton State Park, including a new 76-room lodge, enhanced park entrance, accessibility updates across the park and improvements to river access points. The upgrades will include the demolition of older structures including the former restaurant building, current lodge and swimming pool.

Escaped porcupine elicits response from TWRA

TWRA posted on the social media: “Having exotic pets can be fun and highly rewarding, but it’s your responsibility to keep them properly contained. Our team recently picked up an escaped pet porcupine in Knoxville and safely transported it to Young-Williams Animal Center. While porcupines are Class 3 animals in Tennessee (no permit required), it’s crucial for exotic pet owners to keep them properly contained.”

Local headlines:

Knox County Commission to meet 2/24

The Knox County Commission will meet Monday, February 24, 5 p.m. in the Small Assembly Room of the City-County Building, 400 W. Main Street. All Knox County Commission Agenda items are subject to vote.

Otter and red pandas enjoy winter at Zoo Knoxville

Some of Zoo Knoxville’s most playful residents are making the most of the winter weather! The North American river otters — Clayton, Pascal and Reed — were spotted sledding on their bellies, showing off their natural love for the cold. Meanwhile, Sisu, the red panda, enjoyed a crisp apple snack while surrounded by snow.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.