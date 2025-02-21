Knoxville Children’s Theatre (KCT) launched a $12 million capital campaign on February 20, 2025, to renovate and expand the Historic Foundry at World’s Fair Park for classrooms and productions. The “Next Stage” campaign will enable KCT to establish a permanent home.

The $12 million comes on top of the $4 million spent last week by KCT to purchase the property from owners Foundry on the Fair Site Inc.

Built in 1865, building was originally operated as a foundry for the casting of railroad spikes and flathead nails from cannonballs. The building fell into disuse, burned and was later renovated to host the Strohaus (remember the “chicken dance”) throughout the 1982 World’s Fair (Knoxville’s finest six months).

Marianne Greene purchased the Foundry in 1993 and, with her family, created an outstanding venue for catered weddings, banquets and club meetings. Greene said “the support from our community has been overwhelming since the first year of operations.”

And while the vision of Marianne Greene saved the historic foundry, the vision of Sien Moon will carry it forward.

Moon, KCT executive director, got involved when her twins were young actors, soon after KCT was founded in 2008. Development of children’s theater has been her life calling. Look at her resume. If anyone can raise $12 million, it’s Sien Moon. Learn more about the KCT history and staff here.

“Creative outlets like theatre initiate opportunities where imagination thrives, self-esteem develops and students learn life lessons,” Moon said. “KCT is committed to providing all children, regardless of economic status, with opportunities to acquire and hone skills that enhance creative thinking, public speaking, project management, personal responsibility, peer leadership and collaboration.”

Oh yeah. And it’s fun!

Both Mayor Indya Kincannon and Mayor Glenn Jacobs were on hand for Thursday’s announcement, along with Barron Kennedy, president of the KCT board. Jacobs, a professional wrestler before entering politics, said “as someone who spent a career in the field, I have experienced the benefits of the performance arts firsthand.”

The “Next Stage” capital campaign will equip KCT with two additional areas for productions and five classrooms as well as a rehearsal hall, scene shop, costume shop and lighting and sound booths.

The current property is at 109 E. Churchwell Avenue, Knoxville.

Victoria Johnson of MoxCar Marketing + Communications contributed information, photos and quotes for this report.