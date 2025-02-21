Last month we posted about our longest residents, Sherlock & Payne, and I’m happy to report that both have since been adopted!

Our “new” longest resident is the gorgeous girl, Princess! Princess is a long-haired cat that was surrendered to the shelter back in August after her lifelong owner passed away. It was a hard adjustment for Princess, but after some long weeks of TLC from our staff and volunteers alike, she really opened up. Her new favorite pastime is to sit at the door and demand attention by meowing at everyone who comes by.

Princess has lived with other cats, but likes to be the center of attention so she can be a little standoffish with other four-legged friends. She is on a special diet of renal kibble for early chronic kidney disease, but at the age of 10 that isn’t unusual. Princess still has plenty of pep in her step and love to give!

If you think your home would be great for Princess, come to our adoption center at 6717 Kingston Pike between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Pet Tip of the Week: Hiding your pets’ toys around the house can be a great exercise for scent enrichment.

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest-standing animal shelter in the state of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501(c)(3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Contact: email or 865-573-9675. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.