In recent weeks, I developed an eerie feeling that this might be Rick Barnes’ last season as Tennessee coach.

Barnes is coming up on 71. He puts so much stock in Zakai Zeigler that the future could look less interesting without him. It might be serious grandfather time.

I argued with myself. Barnes was a heck of a coach before Ziggy was born. He’ll find another point guard, instruct him in the facts of life, demand excellence and go right on winning.

The thought of Barnes giving up and going away runs counter to who he is. He is not old. He is proud of his accomplishments, 824 victories at the moment, chance for 900. He likes his Dr. Danny White contract, valid through the 2027-28 campaign, average salary of $5.88 million plus big bonus extras.

Mr. Barnes thrives on competition. He was really ticked by what happened at Florida in early January, knockout end of undefeated streak, fall with a thump from No. 1. The Gators poured it on and rubbed it in. Starters were still on the floor at the finish. There was some taunting.

Coach Todd Golden, a little too happy with his 30-point rout, joined celebrating Florida fans in the Gator Chomp. Golden should have known better. He worked for Bruce Pearl at Auburn on the way up. There are ways to win with class even if you don’t have any.

Barnes was certain his Volunteers remembered but thought they might benefit from video review. The coach just happened to have a highlights show.

Golden got a little taste of payback Saturday afternoon. The Vols won by 20. The really great Florida team looked inept. The losing coach said Tennessee dictated the game from start to finish.

“Their physicality really, really bothered us. We couldn’t seem to get catches where we wanted. We couldn’t seem to get downhill the way we normally do offensively. We’ve been amazing offensively all year, and we looked terrible today, and I think a lot of that had to do with the way they guarded us.

“And they deserve a lot of credit for that. We just weren’t able to adjust to the way they played.”

The way Tennessee prevailed without Ziggy and Igor Milicic put the finishing touch on my thought that Barnes might be finished. Golden helped. He did the nice-guy thing and tipped his cap to Jordan Gainey.

“Really good job … he stepped up … his floor game was really good. He only had one turnover … to be able to step into a role of such an outstanding player as Zakai, I thought was a huge reason why they were so successful today.”

What the Volunteers did without two starters made me wonder why Tennessee lost three of the previous four. The capsule summation says Chaz Lanier’s missed free throw was decisive at Vanderbilt. Ziggy missed the winning three from a corner at Auburn. On Kentucky late night, long-range Vol bombers couldn’t have hit the ocean.

Barnes seemed to think defensive breakdowns were a more serious problem than missed shots. He rarely thinks offense is the problem. Emphasis was on defense in preparation for Florida.

The plan was effort without reckless risk. The coach warned against fouls. There weren’t enough spare Vols to compensate for time on the bench.

I think officials read Barnes’ mind. They let ‘em play – 13 fouls against the Gators, 14 on the Vols. There were several (many) others that could have been called. Golden was talking about that when he said “physicality.”

Whipping up on the Gators was a big deal. Significance will fade fast if the Vols lose to Missouri on Wednesday evening at Food City Center. The Tigers are tough. They are 17-4. They won at Florida.

After Missouri comes tour time, four of five games on the road, at Oklahoma, Kentucky, Texas A&M and LSU. Vanderbilt will break up the routine with a visit to UT.

How to build on the victory over Florida? Nothing to it. Just keep winning.

