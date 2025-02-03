The Law Offices of G. Turner Howard III has merged with Garza Law.

“This partnership is built on our shared commitment to advocating for personal injury victims and delivering exceptional legal representation in all areas of our practice. As part of this partnership, we’re proud to welcome G. Turner Howard as Of Counsel to Garza Law Firm,” Marcos Garza posted on social media.

Howard will continue to work from his West Knox office, said Krista DeSocio, communications and marketing director for Garza Law. “It’s a good partnership because both men are kind and thoughtful. We were able to work it out.” Garza Law Firm has 18 attorneys and several investigators. The firm handles personal injury and criminal cases along with Social Security and disability claims.

Drunk driver sentenced to 12 years

DA Charme Allen said prosecutors in the DUI Unit obtained convictions against a drunk driver who killed one of his passengers and injured another. The 25-year-old male was convicted of vehicular homicide, child abuse and two counts reckless endangerment. The accident occurred on July 16, 2023 on Magnolia Avenue. KPD officers said the driver had sideswiped a vehicle, left the scene of that wreck and lost control of his vehicle in a grass median near Kirkwood Street. One of his passengers was killed, and an 8-year-old child who was not in a child restraint was injured. Analysis showed his blood alcohol content to be 0.104, above the legal limit. Details here.

Prosecutors in the Major Crimes Unit obtained convictions against a 26-year-old man who carjacked, kidnapped and assaulted a woman, forcing her to withdraw money from ATMs. Sentencing is March 20, 2025. A DNA match connected the man to evidence recovered from within the vehicle. Carjacking and aggravated kidnapping are both Class B felonies, each carrying a punishment between 8-12 years without the possibility of parole. DA Allen said the man has six prior felony convictions for robbery, burglary, attempted carjacking and attempted kidnapping. He also has been identified as a member of the Vice Lords criminal street gang. Details here.

Notes & Quotes

Eric Amarante, associate professor at the UT College of Law, was awarded the 2024 John Reginald Hill Faculty Scholar Award. He was also part of the legal team that helped the Highlander Research and Education Center regain control of the site of the original Highlander Folk School. Driven by segregationist politicians intent on curbing a growing civil rights movement, the land was seized by the state of Tennessee in 1961. Highlander plans to work with MASS Design Group, the firm that designed the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, to develop appropriate plans for the land.

Rufolo & Rodgers P.C., a Chattanooga-based law firm, has pledged another $2 million to support students at the University of Tennessee College of Law. The announcement came January 30, 2024. “It is our way of playing it forward in appreciation for our clients’ faith in and support of Summers, Rufolo & Rodgers over the past 55 years,” said Jerry H. Summers (‘66), firm founder.

Free Veterans Legal Advice Clinic will be held in person at the Knox County Public Defender’s Office, 1101 Liberty Street, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, from noon to 2 p.m. Details here. Veterans who are not able to attend the clinic in person are encouraged to use the telephone clinic option. Preregistration is required for telephone clinic and veterans are asked to call Legal Aid of East Tennessee at 865-637-0484 to preregister.

Steve Bannon explains the growing divide among Trump supporters in Broligarchs vs. Populism. He makes sense.

Scott Bessent was confirmed on January 27, 2025, as Treasury secretary. In his confirmation hearings, Bessent, a billionaire, told the Senate that he believes extending the 2017 Trump tax cuts is “the single most important economic issue of the day … If we do not fix these tax cuts, if we do not renew and extend, then we will be facing an economic calamity.”

Sweeping immigration legislation was adopted by the Tennessee General Assembly in last week’s special session. The bill appropriated $500,000 to create a new state enforcement office and another $5 million for law enforcement grants. It requires special license plates for noncitizens and makes it a felony for public officials to back sanctuary cities. The ACLU plans to sue to block implementation. Full story in TN Lookout, January 30, 2025.

No DEI here! VP JD Vance has hired former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s 28-year-old son, Buckley, as his deputy press secretary.