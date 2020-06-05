Zooming with Bristol, baby!

Zooming like crazy these days! It’s been very awesome!

Zoom with Bubba Wallace with a surprise drop in from Phillip Fulmer! Bubba loved it!

Zoom with coach Joe Gibbs. He was a hoot!!

Zoom with Kyle Busch, who was very personable and funny!

NASCAR has announced the lineup of races through the first of August. Link here.

Food City officials will be at the new Sevierville store, 741 Dolly Parton Parkway, to officially open the company’s 18th Starbucks location at 9 a.m. Monday, June 8. A number of other locations are planned in the near future. Starbucks offers a wide assortment of blended hot and cold coffees and beverages, including seasonal favorites, as well as an assortment of breakfast sandwiches and pastries.

Corn on the cob and fresh fruits and vegetables highlight this week’s ad. Prices are good June 5-7: Food City_6.5 Knox ROP

