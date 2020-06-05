Summer is meant for grilling and Tennesseans have a chance to win local meats with the Pick Tennessee Products “Fill Your Grill” contest.

For more than 30 years, Pick Tennessee Products has connected farmers directly to consumers. Between June 1-15, you can register to win $200 worth of local meats from your choice of Tennessee farms participating in Pick Tennessee Products.

A total of 12 winners will be randomly chosen on Tuesday, June 16, and notified by Pick Tennessee Products.

“This is the perfect time to support local livestock farmers,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “We’re pleased to offer the Fill Your Grill promotion to highlight the opportunity to buy great quality meats from fellow Tennesseans. Winners will have plenty for summer grilling or to put in the freezer to enjoy later.”

Entrants choose what farm they’d like to visit and what kinds of meats and cuts they would select if they win. Each contestant must choose the farm that offers what he or she wants, whether it’s beef, pork, lamb, goat, poultry, or some of everything. Enter the contest here. There is no cost to winners and a cash prize is not offered in lieu of meat selections. Winners are responsible for picking up the meat from their chosen farm.

Based on information from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.