Free fishing on Saturday

Knox County Parks & Rec: This week, crews pressured washed and are in the process of painting the shelter at New Harvest Park. The mowing crews have also spent a bit of time out on the greenways. Additionally, they’ve been cutting down dead trees left and right at Concord Park, I.C. King Park and Walker Springs Park, Mike Donila reports.

Also, playgrounds are still closed at the parks but the rest rooms are back open.

The big thing coming out of the office is that the department will hold an unofficial “Free Fishing Day” this Saturday, June 6, at the Cove at Concord Park. The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency’s fisheries division will stock the small pond (to the right as you pull into the Cove) with catfish for what they’re calling “an increased fishing opportunity.”

The state also will lift any fishing license requirements this weekend on Tennessee’s public waters, agency-owned and operated lakes and Tennessee State Parks. We’re encouraging families to come by, fish for a while and, maybe, have a picnic.

Beaver Creek looked good when workers floated the flotilla route (Powell High School, under Clinton Highway to new Weigel’s). There were a couple areas they want to revisit so they’re going back next week.

Paddle at Ijams: Rent a canoe, kayak or paddleboard from RiverSports Outfitters for $14/hour and enjoy the lake at Mead’s Quarry. Private boats are not allowed on the lake. Hours for on-site rental are Monday-Saturday, 10-7; Sunday, noon-7. Info here or phone 865-523-0066.

National Trails Day is Saturday, June 6. COVID-19 shutdowns have limited volunteer work to maintain trails. Check this link for location updates and safety tips.

Museum of Appalachia has reopened with social distancing measures in place; the grounds are available to tour daily from 9-5. The museum restaurant is serving homestyle lunch from 11-2 and also providing curbside pickup service. Info here.

Knoxville Parks and Rec: Now accepting applications for its 2020 Challenge Grant Program, which offers grants up to $2,500 to nonprofit projects associated with public parks or recreation facilities located within city limits. Deadline to apply is Friday, June 26. Application is here.

Ideas about events to include or people to interview? Email suggestions to sandra.clark@KnoxTNToday.com.