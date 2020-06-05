Girl Scout Cookies Saturday at West Town

Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians (GSCSA) will be selling Girl Scout Cookies at a drive-through cookie booth Saturday, June 6, at the West Town Mall parking lot from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Since the disruption of cookie booths due to COVID-19, the local council has sold nearly 27,000 boxes of cookies through the national and local Digital Cookie store, but still have around 120,000 boxes on hand.

“This has never happened. These cookies are never here in June,” Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girls Scouts of the Southern Appalachians, said. “We have lots of cookies that we need to sell.”

In the interest of girl safety, this “booth” will only be worked by adult volunteers. The sale will be outdoors, physical distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks will be worn by those working the booth.

Food Drive: Fountain City Presbyterian Church will be holding a food drive from 9 until noon Saturday, June 6, in the parking lot across from the church at 500 Hotel Road. Food is for the Fountain City Ministry Center.

Fountain City BPA will not meet in June. The meeting was scheduled for June 10 at Central Baptist Church.

Knox County Schools is developing three plans for reopening this fall based on input from various advisory groups: normal, hybrid or remote. See how these would work here.

Pools: Knoxville’s two outdoor pools – Ed Cothren Pool, 1737 Reynolds St., and Inskip Pool, 4204 Bruhin Road – will open for the summer starting Saturday, June 6. Read the protocols here.

City-sponsored camps: Will open June 15 with limited space. Details here.