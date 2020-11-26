Zoo Lights, Peppermint Trail and more kick of holiday season

Lots of events are opening the day after Thanksgiving and running through all or part of the holiday season.

Zoo Lights Knoxville at Zoo Knoxville starts Nov. 27 through Jan. 3 from 5 PM – 9 PM. See a variety of colorful animal lanterns, tree lights, and more. Tickets are $15.00 for general admission with children 2 and under admitted free. Members receive a $2 discount. The zoo will be closed Dec. 24 – Jan.1. Go here to purchase tickets or call (865) 637-5331.

Follow the peppermints along the sidewalks in Downtown Knoxville to discover all sorts of treats featuring the favorite red-and-white candy, plus plenty of gingerbread, cinnamon, cranberry, apple spice, and other holiday flavors. Enjoy candy cane coffees, hot buttered rum, eggnogs and peppermint martinis. Restaurants make holiday cheesecakes, fudge, donuts, cookies and macarons. Boutiques and gift shops sell holiday t-shirts, soaps, and scented candles. Go here to find out more about the Peppermint Trail from Nov. 7 – Jan. 3.

Experience A Christmas Carol unlike any other, past, present or future in a livestream event that will benefit Theatre Knoxville Downtown. The tale of Ebenezer Scrooge comes to new life as Tony Award® winner Jefferson Mays plays over 50 roles in this incarnation. Go here to purchase tickets for $50.00 plus fees. When purchases from this site, 40% of the proceeds go to Theatre Knoxville. A ticket entitles you to view the performance as many times as you like in one 24-hour period. The world premiere live is Nov. 28 with the video available on demand until Jan. 3.

The Fountain City Art Center will host its annual Fountain City Art Guild Holiday Show beginning Dec. 1 and running through Jan. 3. An opening reception will be held Dec. 4 from 6:30 PM – 8 PM.

Central Filling Station is hosting the Knoxville-based “Raise the Tree” holiday fundraiser to provide fresh Christmas trees, wreaths, and garlands while raising money for local charities. Christmas trees and decorations will only be available the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27 –28 from noon – 9 PM with 10% of all proceeds benefitting local area non-profits. Only premium grade Fraser firs are sold, along with wreaths and garland. Free delivery available to the Old North Knox and Fourth and Gill Neighborhoods. Central Filling Station is located at 900 N. Central Street 37917. For more information go here.

