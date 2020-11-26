Fun ways to work off the extra slice of pie

The holiday season is officially up and running with walkable light displays and area-wide group hikes at state parks to work off some of the Thanksgiving excess. Get out and play!

Light the Park is open Nov. 24-Jan. 3 from 5:30-10 p.m. at Founders Park in Farragut. For info go here or call 865-218-3376. This year’s display expands from Founders Park to the Campbell Station Inn Plaza and the Farragut Community Center. Enjoy three Storybook Trails along with other socially-distanced activities.

Holiday Festival of Lights runs Dec. 1 -31 from 6-9 p.m. at The Cove at Concord Park. Go here for more information or call 865-215-6600. The festival is free and open to the public. Leashed pets are welcomed. Non-perishable food items will be collected for the Love Kitchen.

The following hikes are all scheduled for Friday Nov. 27. Please note level of difficulty for each.

Gobble Wobble at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. at Seven Islands State Park. The event is free, for more info go here or call 715-630-6848. The hike will follow Kelly Lane to the Maple Leaf Barn then follow the Seclusion Bend trail back along the river. Hike will cover 2.5-3 miles of easy terrain and should take about 2 hours. Please register online for time slot.

Day After Thanksgiving Hike at 9 a.m. at Frozen Head State Park. The event is free, for more info go here or call 423-346-3318. Hike Old Mac trail to the overlook. Choose to turn around for a 5-mile roundtrip hike or continue up to the fire-tower and down Spicewood trail for a 9-mile hike. Please register online.

Day After Thanksgiving Hike at 9 a.m. at Fort Loudoun State Historic Park at the Meadow Loop trailhead. The event is free, for more info go here or call 423-420-2331. This will be a moderate 2.5-mile hike along Tellico Lake to enjoy the changing seasons. Please register online.

Day After Thanksgiving Hike at 10 a.m. at Big Ridge State Park. The event is free, for more info go here or call 865-992-5523. Bring the whole family for a leisurely stroll through the park while discussing history and wildlife. Please register online.

Day After Thanksgiving Hike at 10 a.m. at Panther Creek State Park at the Point Lookout Trail Head. For more info go here or call 423-587-7046. Hike the Point Lookout Trail, a moderately difficult, 1.9-mile loop that steeply ascends above Cherokee Lake for a breathtaking view. Please register online.

Day After Thanksgiving Hike at 10 a.m. at Norris Dam State Park, meeting at the Tea Room parking lot. The event is free, for more info go here or call 865-426-7461. Join Ranger Trent for an 8-mile strenuous hike along the Lakeview Trail then up Highpoint trail. Pack a lunch for a lunch break on the trail. Please register online.

Day After Thanksgiving Hike at 1 p.m. at Cove Lake State Park. The event is free, for more info go here or call 423-566-9701. Join Ranger Cross for a 1.5-mile hike along the Volunteer Loop trail. Trail is rated easy to moderate. Meet at the Cumberland Trail/Cove Lake (Bruce Gap Trail Head) on Bruce Gap Road. Please register online.

Visit us online and find ongoing virtual events at OutdoorKnoxville.com. Submit an event here.

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation