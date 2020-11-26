Powell High sets virtual auction

Dr. Chad Smith from Powell High School announces a virtual auction to benefit Children’s Hospital. “Each year, students from Mrs. Pressley’s Nutrition Across the Lifespan classes & CTE-sponsored clubs create Gingerbread Houses & Tabletop Christmas Trees for auction at the Fantasy of Trees as a fundraiser to benefit Children’s Hospital. With the cancellation of this year’s event, the auction wall take place virtually through our Panther Station Facebook Page. All proceeds will still go to Children’s Hospital. It will end Monday, Nov. 30, at 8 a.m.”

Wally the Wallaby is the “junior associate” at a Knoxville law firm. Wally has become a client favorite, according to a story by Staci Zaretsky in “Above the Law.” Wally may not be “from around here,” but he’s putting Knoxville on the map after a story on WVLT was replayed on “Sunday Morning.”

Knox County offices will be closed today and tomorrow (Nov. 26-27) but usual Saturday hours for libraries and convenience centers will be observed

Christmas in the City events will be modified this year because of COVID-19. Get details here.