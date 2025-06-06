Zoo Knoxville announces the birth of six bat-eared fox kits on April 30, 2025, the largest litter born in human care in the country. The litter includes two males and four females. All have now begun eating solid food. This is the second litter for parents Fern and Motsumi.

Bat-eared foxes are native to more than 10 African countries. One fox can consume over a million termites annually.

Guests may begin to spot the kits during early morning and late afternoons as they venture out of the den.

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership, and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

