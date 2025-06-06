Major fundraiser Saturday at Mast General Store

Mast General Store’s Knoxville location will donate 20% of their sales on Saturday, June 7, in support of Foothills Land Conservancy’s regional land conservation programs. Stop by the Foothills booth while you are shopping for all of your summer adventures. We look forward to seeing you!

Foothills gives a big thank you to Mast General Store for their ongoing support of FLC’s efforts to help our community maintain its natural landscapes, create shared open spaces and preserve the beauty that lies just beyond our own backyards. Check out Mast’s recent post about Preserving the Irreplaceable Places, highlighting the important role of land trusts in our communities.

Free Fishing Saturday: It happens once a year

TWRA is stocking waterways with trout for the 2025 Bobby Wilson Day set for Saturday, June 7. All state residents and visitors of any age may fish for free without a license in Tennessee’s public waters. Find a schedule of stocking here.

Additionally, youth ages 15 or younger may fish for free the entire week, beginning on Free Fishing Day (June 7) and continuing through the following Friday, June 13.

Every year since 1991, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has provided the annual free fishing opportunity in hopes of introducing children and families to fishing and outdoor recreation. Each year, the agency stocks several thousand pounds of fish across the state to ensure high-quality, exciting fishing for participants.

Free Fishing Day is named in honor of Bobby Wilson who retired in 2022 after more than 40 years of service to the TWRA. He served in the Fisheries Division for 35 years, before being named TWRA deputy director in 2015 and executive director in 2020. Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day and Free Fishing Week apply to Tennessee’s public waters, TWRA owned and operated lakes and state park facilities. Some privately owned pay lakes continue to charge during this special day and week.

Car Show Brings Autos, Fun to Powell for Father’s Day Weekend

Looking for something special to share with your dad this Father’s Day weekend? Morning Pointe of Powell Assisted Living invites the community to its Father’s Day Car Show, an exciting afternoon filled with classic cars and a cookout. Anyone with a cool car is welcome to register it for the event by calling 865-686-5771.

Guests of all ages are welcome to stop by and enjoy the festivities. For more information or to RSVP, call 865-686-5771 or email powell-led@morningpointe.com. Event is Friday, June 13, 5-7 p.m. at 7700 Dannaher Drive. Turn onto Dannaher off Emory Road at the Tennova YMCA.

Notes and Quotes

Cades Cove will go motorless on Wednesdays starting June 18, a delay from recent years. Vehicle-free days will continue each Wednesday until September 24. Learn the rules before you go. Here.

Public swimming pools: The city of Knoxville operates two public pools with $5 admission – Ed Cothren Pool and Inskip Pool. Get details here. Or call Inskip Pool at 865-687-9919 and Ed Cothren Pool at 865-544-7840. (These numbers may also be called for pool closings related to weather.)

Collier Preserve: Walk one-half mile, guided by a Master Gardener. 11 a.m., Saturday, June 7. Meet at Powell Branch Library, 330 W. Emory Road, Powell. Info: Knox County Master Gardeners at 865-215-2340.

Tuesday, June 10 Harvey Broome Group will meet at 7 p.m.Tuesday, June 10, at TN Valley Unitarian Universalist Church. Free and open to the public. Info: Harvey Broom Sierra Club. This month’s program is Guardians of the Giants: The National Tree Program by Jaq Payne, director of the National Champion Tree.

TVA has nearly 180 miles of trails open to everyone – and this Saturday is the perfect chance to get outside, enjoy our public lands and make your own trail memories! Find a trail nearby here.

Outdoor Knoxville: Legacy Parks Foundation and Elle Colquitt’s Outdoor Knoxville events calendar – has hikes, races and more for this week and next. Check it out here.

Sandra Clark compiles this report each Friday and welcomes comments or suggestions. Email sandra.clark@knoxtntoday.com/.