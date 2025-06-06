Humane Society, Tennessee Valley will host its 140th Anniversary Fundraising Gala: A Night at the Speakeasy on Friday, October 24, 2025, at Bridgewater Place, Knoxville.

Step into the Roaring Twenties for an unforgettable evening of jazz, cocktails and celebration.

Sponsors can make this historic milestone more spectacular by aligning your brand with 140 years of compassion, impact and community while gaining valuable exposure at a premier event.

Contact KaDee Andreasen at kandreasen@humanesocietytennessee.org

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501c(3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Contact: info@humanesocietytennessee.org or (865) 573-9675. Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

