Zoo Knoxville offers many experiences both on and off site. On site, there are interactive experiences. One group of families recently enjoyed the interactive spot where guests could not only view the animals, but put their own names on them. Three guests, Remi, Quaz and Koa shared their names with the interactive animals. Koa enjoyed a crawl around the area.

Off site, Zoo Knoxville sent a staff member to Davis Child Development Center in Fountain City to teach the youth about animals through pictures and touch. He brought an elephant tusk and a snake which the students, huddled around like little penguins, loved to experience in person.

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

