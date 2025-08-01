The 11th annual Travis Wegener Memorial Car Show, sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Mustang Club, is set for Saturday, August 9, 2025, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Powell High School. Tonya Yates is coordinating this year’s event.

The car show raises money to enhance Powell, primarily by improving parks. Travis, a graduate of Powell High School, was killed at age 28 on August 15, 2014. He cherished his blue Mustang and had served as president of the Tennessee Valley Mustang Club. His parents, Dr. Don and Cindy Wegener, have preserved his car and bring it to each year’s show.

Admission is free to spectators; there is a fee to register your car, but trophies and prizes will be given including commemorative T-shirts. Food City typically donates fixings and volunteers grill burgers to sell a hearty lunch.

And while you’re there, stop by the Powell Station Park next door (splash pad park) where the Powell Business & Professional Association sponsors the free Powell Station Celebration. When I texted Laura Bailey to confirm the date and time, she responded with a thumbs-up emoji.

Based on past years, you can expect contests like the hula hoop marathon in age groups with prizes, bounce houses, loud music with a DJ, vendors galore and maybe a disc golf tourney.

It’s a fitting end of summer celebration. Proceeds from the car show were used to purchase the sturdy orange exercise equipment at the high school and the park. This year, the fund purchased the new swing set back behind the play structure

A Celebration of Appalachian Arts, Music and Culture

The historic town of Cumberland Gap will come alive on Saturday, August 9, 2025, for the return of FolkFest, a daylong celebration of Appalachian folk arts, crafts, music, storytelling and community heritage. This much-loved event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout downtown Cumberland Gap.

Founded in 1974 by the Townlift Committee, FolkFest was a summer staple for over two decades before taking a long hiatus. Since its revival in 2022, the festival has continued to grow, thanks to the dedication of Guardians of the Gap, local businesses, regional organizations and community members who are passionate about preserving and promoting Appalachian culture.

This year’s event will feature more than 60 vendors, demonstrators and artisans from across the Appalachian region, along with live performances, craft talks, a picking tent and special exhibits throughout the town.

Also look for a children’s area offering heritage-inspired activities and the popular Appalachian kids’ games. Plus, hands-on craft talks and demonstrations by broom makers, oil painters, herbalists, potters, soap makers and more – sponsored in part by the Tennessee Arts Commission.

There will be a special screening of The Shiners: Voices from Owsley County, with a panel discussion from individuals featured in the documentary. Parking is available throughout town and at Tex Turner Arena at Lincoln Memorial University, with free shuttle service running between locations.

Notes and Quotes

Legacy Parks Foundation and Elle Colquitt’s Outdoor Knoxville events calendar – has hikes, races and more for this week and next. Check it out here.

Best Bet: Saturday, August 9, Intro to Fishing: 8-11 a.m., Seven Islands State Birding Park. Cost $5. Info: 715-630-6848. Learn the game fish of the French Broad River and the basics of ethical fishing, how to ID common game fish species, common fishing knots, how to properly cast, and other ins-and-out of how to use a fishing rod and reel. Register online.