Zoo Camp registration opens soon, with member registration beginning on January 12 and non-member registration on January 26.

Zoo Knoxville day camps are designed for kids ages 4-17, featuring thrilling encounters, hands-on experiments, and fun with friends! Get up close with animals, play games, unleash creativity with crafts, and explore behind the scenes.

The most popular camps can fill quickly, so becoming a Zoo Knoxville member gives you early access. Learn more and get ready to register here.

Don’t miss out!

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership, and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Follow Zoo Knoxville on Facebook, Instagram, X.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.