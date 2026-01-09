Food City wants you to have ‘Free Groceries for a Year! Spend $20 on store brands in one trip through January to be entered to win FREE groceries for a year!

Food City is proud to offer store brands on most items found on our shelves. The Food City Family of brands provides superior-quality, value-driven product solutions for every one of your everyday needs. These family-trusted products deliver as good, if not better, quality than national brands.

Shop brands like Food Club, Culinary Tours, That’s Smart, Crav’n Flavor, TopCare, Wide Awake Coffee, and more! With thousands of items across every aisle, you’ll see that the only difference is price.

Switch today to our quality brands, and you could save 30% on your next shopping trip. If you are not 100% satisfied, return the remainder of the product to your local Food City grocery store, and we will make it right with a replacement or cheerfully refund your money.

Give us a try, and you’ll see–the only difference is the price, and you could possibly win free groceries for a year!

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City Knoxville division.

