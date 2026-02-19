UT Health Science Center hires super star

New research from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center suggests that proposed front-of-package nutrition labels could help Americans better identify healthier foods but may not work equally well for all consumers.

Yuru Huang Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Preventive Medicine at UT Health Sciences, contributed to a study examining the effectiveness of a nutrition labeling rule currently under consideration by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The findings were published here. Dr. Haung’s colleagues in the study include professors from Stanford University School of Medicine and Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Huang previously worked at the FDA on national nutrition policy initiatives, including sodium-reduction efforts, before joining UT Health Science Center in 2025. She said the research aims to provide evidence that can help policymakers design more effective public health strategies.

Holston Foundation gets full-time CEO

LeRae Edwards Collins has become the first female president and chief executive officer for the Holston (UMC) Foundation. She has been serving as interim director and was chosen for the fulltime job by the Foundation’s board of directors following a national search.

During her tenure, the Foundation experienced historic growth, surpassing $200 million in assets under management – the highest level in the Foundation’s history.

A graduate of Emory & Henry University, Collins is originally from Southwest Virginia and now resides in Knoxville with her husband, Benjamin, and their daughter and son. Contact Collins at lcollins@holstonfoundation.org.

Cohl Morgan earns 2026 ‘Good Neighbor’ award from TN Realtors

Cohl Morgan, a commercial real estate broker at SVN/ Wood Properties, has earned the state “Good Neighbor” award for his efforts to assist cancer patients.

Morgan founded the Vols Beat Cancer Scholarship Endowment Fund. After his diagnosis of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Morgan discovered that University of Tennessee students battling cancer often faced significant financial hardship, including tuition and medical expenses, with little to no university funding available to assist them.

He worked closely with UT leadership to establish the endowment. The scholarship provides financial assistance to any active UT student who has been diagnosed with cancer. Morgan also won the 2025 Good Neighbor award from the East TN Realtors.

The award is presented annually to Realtors who make an exceptional contribution through volunteer work.

This marks the second consecutive year that an East Tennessee Realtors member has earned the statewide Good Neighbor Award. Last year’s award went to Realtor Cindy Bradley for her volunteer work with Sacred Ground Hospice House. Our story here.

Johnson Architecture’s JD Schumacher earns licensure

JD Schumacher, an intern architect at Johnson Architecture, has successfully completed the Architecture Registration Examination (ARE) to become fully licensed, earning the title of project manager.

“JD is a longtime member of our team, first as an intern for two summers while he was in school, then joining as intern architect in 2023,” said Daryl Johnson, founder and president of Johnson Architecture.

The ARE is a rigorous, multi-division exam that assesses skills and knowledge in the practice of architecture. It evaluates participants on areas that affect the integrity, soundness, and health impacts of a building, as well as other professional responsibilities like project management and coordination.

Becoming a licensed architect can be a long and challenging process and earning an accredited architecture degree is only the first step. Graduates must demonstrate proficiency on real projects under the supervision of a licensed architect before taking the six-part licensing exam. The JAI team includes 10 Registered Architects and three Registered Interior Designers.

Schumacher earned a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Tennessee and completed a semester studying architecture abroad at University College Dublin. A native of Rochester, New York, he currently resides in West Knoxville where he enjoys playing music and watching UT sports.

MoxCar promotes Taylor to senior designer

Rachel Taylor has been promoted to senior designer at MoxCar Marketing + Communication in Knoxville. She consistently delivers creative design solutions to promote the communication goals of the firm’s clients.

Taylor joined MoxCar in September 2024 as a designer. In her expanded role, she conceptualizes, designs and manages production of a variety of creative projects. Taylor has delivered hundreds of successful assets, said Lauren Miller, MoxCar’s chief executive officer. “She helped introduce new brands and reimagine existing brands, created original illustrations for client events and supported extensive internal communication assets for a large national client.”

Taylor earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in design communications from Belmont University in Nashville. She has previous design experience with retail e-commerce brands.

A Knoxville native, Taylor lives in West Knoxville with her husband, Mack, an Aussiedoodle named Addie, and Georgia, a rescue kitty adopted from Young-Williams Animal Center, where Taylor also volunteers. She’s involved with City Church and enjoys traveling with her husband, painting and gardening – especially flowers and herbs.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.