After many weeks of frigid, frivolous weather, it’s finally starting to feel more like a true East Tennessee winter. Knoxville seems to be adding more programming as it simultaneously peels off a few layers, and the variety in this weekend’s slate is pretty impressive. For beginner expressionists or admirers of the arts, there’s a little excursion for every type of artisan around town to enter in or patronize in this slew of notable events over the next 72 hours.

Frozen Jr. – Knoxville Children’s Theater (February 19 – 22, multiple showtimes) What was just a box-office fad a decade ago now exists among the ranks of some of Disney’s finest original screenplays, spawning a mass of sequels, spin-offs, and adaptations that continue to breathe new life into this story. With “Frozen Jr.,” a more youthful take on the modern fairy tale, the broad strokes of both the Broadway production (with five new songs included) and the original film combine into something spectacular on our local stage.

Vienna Boys Choir – Clayton Center for the Arts (February 19, 7 – 9 p.m.) You may be able to tell by their bright, high voices, but the songs of the Vienna Boys Choir have been echoing throughout concert halls since before North America was settled by Europeans. This group of young men traces its lineage all the way back to the 13th century and still enthralls over 300 locations and over half a million people annually. In celebrating its 525th official anniversary, the collective is partnering with UNICEF and several other charities for its shows this year, emphasizing the power of music to heal across borders and nationalities.

Tavern Notes – Maker Exchange (February 20, 7 – 9 p.m.) Kick off your weekend with a condensed sense of Knoxville arts and culture downtown at the Maker Exchange, where local vendors and artisans set up shop on a regular basis to catch the eyes of the community. Enjoy a full menu of specials, rotating performers and more at this totally free event right in the heart of the city. This week’s edition will also include an open mic night for budding artists and first time performers!

Outside Groove Racing Show – Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center (February 20 – 21, multiple times) Motorsport enthusiasts of all flavors and engine models will be gathering in Chilhowee Park for the weekend, as they peruse the annual Groove Racing Show and get a glimpse of the advancements in the technology as well as glimpses into its past. From road racing to drag and drift, big rigs and other sweet rides, this weekend-long show is a staple of the Knoxville car community, and that can’t be missed before it zooms off until next year.

250th Celebration Lecture Series – Blount Mansion (February 20, 3 – 4 p.m.) Dr. Magra, a professor of Early American History at The University of Tennessee, is helping ring in a big birthday for the Blount Mansion. Mirroring the semiquincentennial celebration of our own United States, Magra will lecture on how our nation’s philosophies influenced the history of Tennessee’s first settlers and key figures in its formation. There is a suggested $10 donation at the door for this event.

Town of Farragut Quilt Show – Farragut Community Center (February 21 – 22, multiple times) Now that the air is finally getting warm enough to remove a few layers, it’s time for the Town Arts & Beautification Committee to put some of those warming devices on display as true modes of expression. This gallery showcases quilts of all styles, shapes and sizes as lovers of patterned fabric can enter or simply admire some of the fine work from their friends and neighbors.

Sunday Get Down – Maple Hall (February 22, 7 – 10 p.m.) Maybe you stepped all on your partner’s toes this Friday night, and are looking for a little practice to make up for it the following weekend. If so, then Maple Hall is the place to be this Sunday. Covering an array of styles including swing, salsa, bachata, and more, the Sunday Get Down gives pointers for beginners or helps dust off old tricks for seasoned veterans of the ballroom floor. Cover is $10 or $5 after the dance session, with no experience or dance partner required.

Jesse Welles – Bijou Theater (February 23, 7:30 p.m.) War, drugs, the healthcare system, systemic bias. There isn’t a problem in today’s world you can’t find Jesse Welles crooning on, with his success ironically credited to maybe the most dangerous modern innovation of them all: short form video content. Welles has been likened to folk heroes like John Prine and Bob Dylan for the ageless ways he’s able to speak on the current moment, crafting songs that feel eternal out of fleeting headlines and waning interest in national struggle. In the wake of unprecedented times, music has always drifted toward an unprecedented voice. Welles is certainly making a strong case for carrying that mantle.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts, and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at delahoussaye1267@gmail.com or by text at 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.