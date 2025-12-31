John Ronald Reuel Tolkien, an English writer and author of the high-fantasy works The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, was born in South Africa on January 3, 1892. Many will celebrate his birthday this Saturday.

Tolkien’s most famous work, The Hobbit, which he wrote as a children’s fairy story, was based on the stories he told his own children. It later served as a bridge to The Lord of the Rings.

He wrote several more child-focused stories, but they were not published until after his death. His son, Christopher, was responsible for their publication.

