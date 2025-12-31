Funeral arrangements have been set for Blount County Deputy Justin Bradford Mowery who died on December 28, 2025, in a crash while on patrol. He was 30. His obituary is here.

His family will receive friends on Sunday, January 4, 2026, from 2-4 p.m. at First Baptist Concord, 11704 Kingston Pike in Farragut. The funeral will begin immediately afterward and is open to the public. Mowery will be buried at Berry Highland Cemetery in Knoxville on Monday, January 5, at 3 p.m. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office invites those who would like to ride in procession to meet at First Baptist Concord at 1 p.m. Monday to line up.

McDonald is nurse manager at UT Medical Center

Melissa McDonald will be a nurse manager in the expanded Emergency Department at UT Medical Center.

McDonald holds a string of degrees and certifications: MBA, MSN, RN, NE-BC. She has worked at UT Medical Center for 13 years after beginning her career as a registered nurse at Tennova. Her master’s degrees are from King College.

Jim Crabtree: From Crossville to Yale and back to Crossville

Jim Crabtree, pioneer leader with the Cumberland County Playhouse is being mourned by patrons and participants.

The Playhouse released a statement when confirming his death on Christmas Day: “To so many, he was more than a director. He was a mentor, a guiding light and an inspiration. We celebrate his life, his contributions and the joy he brought into our lives. … Rest in peace, Jim. Your impact will forever echo through every curtain call.”

The Playhouse plans a celebration of life for Mr. Crabtree soon.

You may read his short autobiography here.

He writes about his lifelong love for his wife, Annie, and his time at Yale, getting a master’s in fine arts.

His conclusion: “All that I learned I brought to Crossville, Tennessee, where our theater has continued all these years. I learned that theater can be anywhere and everywhere. That is the story I will one day tell in a longer piece. This is my beginning.”

Cumberland County Playhouse was founded by Jim’s parents, Paul and Mary Crabtree. The playhouse celebrated its 60th anniversary in July 2025.

Jim and Annie were married for 57 years. They met as students at Middle Tennessee State University and were married after his first year at Yale. Annie was musical director at the playhouse, worked in the Crossville area as a registered nurse and taught private piano lessons. She died on February 12, 2025.

Many tributes poured in on social media. One said: “His passion transformed our beloved Playhouse and touched the hearts of countless actors, volunteers, staff and audience members. His creativity, generosity and unwavering belief in the power of theatre helped shape the cultural fabric of Crossville and beyond.”

Kathi Allen wrote: “The Crabtrees didn’t just build a theater; they built a sanctuary for creativity. Their vision ensured that the arts weren’t just a luxury for a few, but a home for everyone.”

Jesse Graham Galas, an assistant professor of musical theatre at High Point University, wrote: “The Crabtrees shaped the woman and the teacher that I am, and I am grateful every day for them.” She said Jim Crabtree gave her “the belief that our art and craft in the theatre truly matters. Our work touches lives and memories, and cannot ever be taken away.”

David Woody wrote that he worked under Jim Crabtree more than 50 years ago in “Inherit the Wind.” He currently lives in Sulphur Springs, Texas, where he built a theater facility over 35 years ago. “Jim Crabtree has impacted thousands of people. I am proud to have been a ripple in what he has done.”

Terri Lynn Hamby posted: “He was brilliant and loved all who entered those Playhouse doors! Forever grateful.”

Notes & Quotes

Italian Spaghetti Supper at the John T. O’Connor Senior Center on Friday, January 9, 2026, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 611 Winona Street in Knoxville. Your $10 ticket will get a spaghetti entrée, side salad, roll, dessert and beverage. All proceeds directly support O’Connor Center programming. Tickets can be purchased online at knoxseniors.org/o’connor or in-person at the Center.

RAM (Remote Area Medical) is looking for volunteers to help with an upcoming Knoxville clinic. The clinic will be February 6-8, 2026, at the Jacob Building, 3301 Magnolia Ave. Hours, services offered and more can be found at ramusa.org or 865-579-1530.

