The Jólabókaflóðið, or, in simpler terms, the Christmas/Yule Book Flood, is a long-held tradition in Iceland in which newly published books are exchanged as gifts on Christmas Eve.

The books are then read throughout the night as families gather to share stories, making books the most popular holiday gift in Iceland.

This ritual began during WWII when most goods were scarce, but paper was not. Books became the perfect gift.

Icelanders receive a free catalog called the Bókatíðindi containing the new books for the year. About 80% of book sales happen in these two months.

This year, you can adopt this Icelandic celebration by selecting new books for your loved ones (Best Children’s Books 2025), exchanging them during your Christmas celebration, and then spending the evening reading with family & friends.

Look for these recommendations and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent bookstore each week.

This weekly column delves into the enchanting world of children’s literature, spotlighting both beloved classics and emerging voices. I am excited to share my love of children’s literature with families seeking ways to encourage their young ones to develop a love of reading as well. Send comments or questions to Susan Espiritu at susan@knoxtntoday.com.