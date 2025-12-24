The 2025 Hammer’s Hardwood Classic was held this past weekend, from Friday, December 19, to Monday, December 22, with multiple sites and brackets.
The champions from each bracket
CAK Bracket
Girls: CAK Lady Warriors
Boys: Jefferson County Patriots
Grace/Alcoa Bracket
Girls: Webb Lady Spartans
Boys: Maryville Rebels
Anderson County Bracket
Girls: Kingston Lady Jackets
Boys: Pickett County Bobcats
FBA Bracket
Boys only: Karns Beavers
5StarPreps has detailed coverage of top scorers and game details at Bucket Report.
Included each week will be the TSSAA links in the dropdown menu for every team in the state, making it easy to access game schedules and scores when a team uploads its score.
TSSAA link: Boys’ basketball schedule
TSSAA link: Girls’ basketball schedule
The 2026 state championship for basketball is set for March at Murphy Center, 2650 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37132
Girls’: March 5-7, 2026 for Division II A and Division IIAA, site TBD
March 11-14, 2026 for all Division I Class A teams at MTSU-Murphy Center
Boys’: March 5-7, 2026 for Division II A and Division II AA, site TBD
March 18-21, 2026 for all Division I Class A teams at MTSU-Murphy Center
As the time nears, we will provide all bracketing and results of local teams vying for the state championship.
