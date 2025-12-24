The 2025 Hammer’s Hardwood Classic was held this past weekend, from Friday, December 19, to Monday, December 22, with multiple sites and brackets.

The champions from each bracket

CAK Bracket

Girls: CAK Lady Warriors

Boys: Jefferson County Patriots

Grace/Alcoa Bracket

Girls: Webb Lady Spartans

Boys: Maryville Rebels

Anderson County Bracket

Girls: Kingston Lady Jackets

Boys: Pickett County Bobcats

FBA Bracket

Boys only: Karns Beavers

5StarPreps has detailed coverage of top scorers and game details at Bucket Report.

Included each week will be the TSSAA links in the dropdown menu for every team in the state, making it easy to access game schedules and scores when a team uploads its score.

TSSAA link: Boys’ basketball schedule

TSSAA link: Girls’ basketball schedule

The 2026 state championship for basketball is set for March at Murphy Center, 2650 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37132

Girls’: March 5-7, 2026 for Division II A and Division IIAA, site TBD

March 11-14, 2026 for all Division I Class A teams at MTSU-Murphy Center

Boys’: March 5-7, 2026 for Division II A and Division II AA, site TBD

March 18-21, 2026 for all Division I Class A teams at MTSU-Murphy Center

As the time nears, we will provide all bracketing and results of local teams vying for the state championship.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.