The hole was too big to climb out of for the Grace Christian boys basketball team on Monday night.

Pickett County started the contest with a 13-0 run and went on to defeat the Rams 50-46 in the championship game (Anderson County bracket) of the Hammer’s Hardwood Classic.

Kelvin Cobb, a 6-foot-5 freshman, was named the Game MVP for the Class 1A Bobcats (10-2) with 13 points.

Things didn’t go according to plan for Grace Christian from the very start. Segond Sompa, a 6-9 junior with growing Division I interest, picked up an offensive foul on the game’s first play after extending his arm out on a drive to the basket.

The early foul appeared to impact his level of aggression on defense, with Pickett County scoring over Sompa on a couple of instances.

Pickett County came out with intentionality on offense. The Bobcats were patient, passed crisply, screened and cut effectively, and scored off a number of set pieces.

“First and foremost they’re a good team, they’re a very solid team,” Grace coach Marcus Dilligard said.

“They run their execution very well. Just proud of our guys for fighting. We gave up a lot in the first quarter, which against a good team you can’t do that. But proud of my guys for fighting back, especially in the second half.”

Grace (7-7) started to pick up on some of the tendencies and forced five turnovers in the first half after the 13-0 run. But the Bobcats’ meticulous style was not conducive to a comeback, as the game was played at a slower pace.

“We had scouted that, it’s just difficult though when you know that if a team gets up four or five that they’re not going to turn it over, and they’re going to run a minute and a half, two minutes off (the clock),” Dilligard said.

“It’s difficult to guard that, but that’s what makes them a good team. It’s also why we are an advocate for a shot clock as well.”

Sompa picked up his second foul in the closing seconds of the first quarter and did not play in the second quarter.

The Rams trailed 32-18 at halftime, and 38-28 at the end of the third quarter. It was the fourth where the offense came alive.

Sompa scored eight points, and John Martin and Hudson Wilkins each drained a 3-pointer. However, the final score deficit of four points was the closest the Rams got, and was the closest the game was in general since Pickett County led 4-0.

The Bobcats did a nice job with ball security, and made 12 of 14 free throws in the closing quarter.

Pickett County secured victories over host Anderson County (74-56) and Central (58-52) to reach the championship game.

Grace took down William Blount (74-42) and Oneida (61-43). Against Oneida, Wilkins led the way with 22 points, and against William Blount it was Martin taking top scoring honors with 17.

That trio — Wilkins and Martin in the backcourt and Sompa down low — will likely dictate the level of success the Rams have this season. Sompa scored 15 points on Monday, with Martin and Wilkins adding 13 apiece.

Dilligard said Sompa is continuing to develop and learn the game.

“He’s grown tremendously. Not only as a young man, but as a basketball player. Still see a lot of potential in him,” Dilligard said.

“John is helping him along the way as well, one of our only returning starters and veterans to our program.”

Grace is off to a rollercoaster start this season, losing its first six games and then winning its next seven before Monday’s defeat.

Of course, the tough scheduling outside of league play had a lot to do with that, and it has led to a 5-0 start in Division II-A East play, including a key early-season win over Lakeway Christian.

“We played that hard of a schedule and we found out we’ve got to be tougher. And in order for us to maximize our potential we’ve got to play those kinds of teams.” Dilligard said.

“We’ve played Bearden; we’ve played Farragut; we’ve played in Chicago. We have been battle-tested, and again a good team against Pickett tonight. We’re just methodically trying to make sure we get better one percent every day.”

