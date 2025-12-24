Pellissippi’s fall 2025 Commencement Ceremony celebrated the graduation of more than 560 students this semester and over 220 from the summer.

Carlo De Mello, a student with a unique story, was one of hundreds who received their degree at the ceremony in the Knoxville Convention Center, where Pellissippi President L. Anthony Wise Jr. congratulated graduates, encouraged them to pursue their passion – in the workforce or at a four-year institution – and reminded them that “once a Panther, always a Panther.”

“This is the perfect time to celebrate you – where you’ve been and where you are,” Wise said. “It’s also an opportune time to think about tomorrow, and how you can take what you’ve learned to create a better life for yourself, for your family, and for this community.”

Wise’s remarks were followed by those of Regent Christi Branscom from the Tennessee Board of Regents and keynote speaker Heidi Leming, vice chancellor for Student Success and Strategic Partnership at TBR.

Commencement capped off a day of celebration that also included a Veteran Graduation Ceremony, Nursing Pinning Ceremony, and performances by the student choir, closing with an acceptance of Pellissippi’s charge to alumni by outgoing student Lisandro Andres-Diego, a first-generation student.

He thanked his family and urged students not to fear taking the first step into their future and to move forward with passion and hope.

“Even on stormy days, the sun still finds its way back,” Andres-Diego said. “As we turn the page to start the next chapter of our lives, I want to encourage you to choose light – even when it’s hard. Congratulations, class of 2025.”

Read the full article, which includes De Mello’s story and more, here.

