The first week of February is recognized as Children’s Authors and Illustrators Week, which celebrates the vital role of authors and illustrators in fostering a love for reading among young readers.

The American Library Association has links to authors, publications and activities for home and classrooms.

Why focus on children’s authors and illustrators:

Encourages literacy by promoting reading as an essential skill.

Recognizes creativity by showcasing the artistic contributions of creators.

Builds community by involving schools and libraries in hosting events like readings and workshops.

Supports creators by raising awareness of the challenges authors and illustrators face.

This week enriches children’s lives through literature and strengthens connections between readers and their favorite creators. If you’d like, I can suggest activities to get involved!

Look for books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent bookstore each week.

This weekly column delves into the enchanting world of children’s literature, spotlighting both beloved classics and emerging voices. I am excited to share my love of children’s literature with families seeking ways to encourage their young ones to develop a love of reading as well. Send comments or questions to Susan Espiritu at susan@knoxtntoday.com.