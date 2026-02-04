Knoxville Children’s Theatre, in partnership with the Clayton Foundation, will present a live production of Disney’s Frozen JR. from February Friday, February 13, through March Sunday, March 1, with showtimes on Thursdays and Fridays at 7p.m., Saturdays at 1 and 5 p.m., and Sundays at 3 and 6 p.m.

The production will take place in Knoxville Children’s Theatre’s exciting new location at 747 World’s Fair Park. Free onsite parking is provided.

Frozen JR. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life. The production features all the beloved songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs from the Broadway production. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon Anna and Elsa’s journey with magic, adventure, and humor.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.