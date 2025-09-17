A favorite children’s book for the late elementary, middle school years, Because of Winn-Dixie, is a heartwarming novel of 10-year-old Opal Buloni.

The story revolves around Opal’s dog, Winn-Dixie, whom she brings home one day after a trip to the local grocery store. Winn-Dixie is no ordinary dog.

Several themes intertwine to create a rich narrative about love, resilience, and the beauty of everyday life.

Friendship and Belonging are essential, and the bond between Opal and her dog, Winn-Dixie, highlights the importance of companionship and how relationships can help overcome loneliness.

Acceptance and Forgiveness are demonstrated as characters learn to accept each other’s flaws and past mistakes, showcasing the healing power of forgiveness.

Family and Community emphasize the significance of family — both biological and chosen — and the role of community in providing support and connection.

Loss and Grief are touched on in the story as Opal deals with her mother’s absence and learns to cope with her feelings.

Katrina Elizabeth DiCamillo is an American author of children’s fiction. Publishing more than 25 novels, her books, Flora & Ulysses and The Tale of Despereaux, both received Newbery Medals.

A former National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, she currently lives in Minneapolis.

