This lizard is highly variable in color and pattern, depending on the age and sex of an individual. Juveniles are black, with five distinct yellowish stripes and a bright blue tail. Females usually retain this pattern but lose their bright colors as they age.

Skinks occur in a variety of habitats but prefer fairly moist areas, most commonly associated with deciduous forests, being especially common around woodlots, clearings, or other open areas in or near deciduous or mixed woods.

Crapper Mom gives fun facts about the five-lined skink.

They have five bright yellow lines and a blue tail. They can drop their tail! If a predator catches them, they can leave their tail and run free! They live under rocks, in gardens, and in wooded areas. They eat bugs and spiders They make great moms! Moms hide their eggs and guard them until they hatch.

