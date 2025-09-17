Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians announced that Exploremores™, a Rocky Road ice cream-inspired sandwich cookie, will join the lineup for the 2026 Girl Scout Cookie season.

Filled with delicious flavors of chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond–flavored crème, Exploremores reflect the spirit of exploration at the heart of every Girl Scout. Girl Scouts in East Tennessee and across the United States will offer the Exploremores cookie both online and in person at local booths during the 2026 season.

“This cookie is sure to be a new fan favorite alongside Thin Mints® and Samoas®,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians (GSCSA). “It’s also an exciting opportunity to offer something new for Girl Scouts to market, sell, and of course – taste.”

Each cookie season, through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls push their limits, embrace challenges, think creatively, and believe in their potential. While earning skill-building badges such as My First Cookie Business, My Cookie Customer, and My Cookie Team, girls acquire leadership and entrepreneurial tools needed for brighter futures.

All proceeds from cookie sales stay with local Girl Scout councils and troops to help fund life-changing programs, experiences, and learnings all year long.

Do you know a Girl Scout? You can order the new cookie plus all of your favorites starting in January 2026. Girl Scout Cookie booths will be in business February 6 – March 15, 2026.

Visit girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Exploremores and other Girl Scout Cookies are on sale in your area. Text “Cookies” to 59618 to get the latest Girl Scout Cookie news. Life’s more fun when you explore more!

If your girl is ready for fun adventures and to start creating the world she wants to see, she’s ready to be a Girl Scout today. Visit girlscoutcsa.org or text “JOIN” to 59618 to learn more.

Gretchen Crawley is chief communications officer for Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians.

