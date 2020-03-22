Y offers emergency child care

Sandra ClarkOur Town Kids

Emergency Child Care Camp from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. will be available for all school-aged children (K-5), including children of emergency personnel and first responders, at four YMCA locations starting Monday, March 23, and running indefinitely:


  • Cansler Family Y
  • North Side Y
  • West Side Y
  • West Towne Christian Church

The YMCA of East Tennessee is a long-time provider of high-quality child care. While the Y’s 17 after-school child care programs are out of service while Knox County Schools is closed, trained and experienced Y child care staff are available to provide safe and engaging child care in YMCA and church facilities. Click here to learn more and register today.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *