Navitat offers stay fit tips

Sandra ClarkGet Out & Play, South Knox

Doctor, will I be able to climb ropes after the virus scare? (To recast an old joke.)


Why yes, if you follow these tips:

  • Take daily walks around your neighborhood or local park
  • Walk the Ijams trails, still open
  • Stretch 20 minutes in the morning and 20 minutes at night
  • Pick up a new skill, craft or hobby
  • Start a nature journal
  • Write a story virtually with your friends
  • Keep the faith and stay positive.

Oh, and it would help if you climbed ropes before!

Navitat Knoxville has decided to close operations temporarily with a tentative startup date of Friday, April 10. New information and restrictions may arise, but Navitat promises frequent updates. Info: 865-577-4717 ext. 111. Or https://navitat.com/

 

