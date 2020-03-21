Navitat offers stay fit tips

Doctor, will I be able to climb ropes after the virus scare? (To recast an old joke.)

Why yes, if you follow these tips:

Take daily walks around your neighborhood or local park

Walk the Ijams trails, still open

Stretch 20 minutes in the morning and 20 minutes at night

Pick up a new skill, craft or hobby

Start a nature journal

Write a story virtually with your friends

Keep the faith and stay positive.

Oh, and it would help if you climbed ropes before!

Navitat Knoxville has decided to close operations temporarily with a tentative startup date of Friday, April 10. New information and restrictions may arise, but Navitat promises frequent updates. Info: 865-577-4717 ext. 111. Or https://navitat.com/