LMU sets refund policy

In response to the cancellation of all commencement ceremonies for Spring 2020, Lincoln Memorial University students will receive a credit to their student account for all graduation fees, according to a college statement posted online.

Students will have the opportunity to participate in a future commencement ceremony for up to two years, but must complete an application to participate through the Registrar’s office and pay the graduation fee by the established deadline.

Residential students who have officially checked out with Residence Life by Sunday, March 29, should also expect to see an adjustment (pro-rated for time remaining in semester) for room and board charges to their student account. Each student’s account will be evaluated separately based on financial aid, etc. Adjustments will not be made for students who choose to remain in the residence halls after Sunday, March 29.