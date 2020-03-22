Local hospitals stop non-essential procedures

Area hospitals have issued a joint statement ceasing non-essential adult procedures and limiting children’s procedures effective Monday, March 23. Covenant Health, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare and UT Medical Center are participating. Full statement: JOINT Release COVID-19 Version FINAL

Patients who have questions about whether their procedure or service is essential, should contact their provider’s office directly.

In addition, all local hospitals are currently evaluating Visitor Restriction policies in conjunction with CDC guidelines and Tennessee Department of Health recommendations. The community should expect changes to these restrictions soon.