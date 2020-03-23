Sharing a love for Aubrey’s

The coronavirus crisis we are working through right now has many, many moving parts. Just when we think we have a “routine” figured out, things change.

East Tennesseans, however, are good in crisis situations. We have a legacy of taking care of each other. Today, I am hoping you will add local restaurants to your list of things you can do to help.

My connection with restaurants is multifaceted. My sons grew up working in local restaurants. My youngest loved it so much that it became his college major and now, his career. He is in Seattle, so I can’t help him very much. He also has a powerful and compassionate corporation behind him, so he will be fine.

A second connection is through my mother-in-law, who was a Burleson. Her brother was the father of Randy Burleson of Aubrey’s Family of Restaurants. My husband and I were there when he opened his first Aubrey’s. We remain big fans of his food, whether it’s pizza at Stefanos, Shrimp and Grits at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville or any of a dozen entrees at Aubrey’s.

I know first-hand of Randy’s generosity to the communities where his restaurants are located, which are now all over East Tennessee. He cares about his patrons and the communities they live in.

Let’s give him some love as he tries to figure out how to weather this extremely difficult time. I can’t begin to imagine the decisions he is facing daily as the landscape changes and times get even more difficult for local businesses.

Here’s what you can do.

All Aubrey’s restaurants are currently open for take-out. Many are also offering delivery. Go to www.aubreysrestaurants.com. Find your nearest location. Call to order pickup or delivery online.

Please remember to tip.

Buy gift cards to use later.

When we are on the other side of this, plan your celebrations with lunches and dinners at Aubrey’s.

Sherri Gardner Howell has been writing about family life for newspapers and magazines since 1987.