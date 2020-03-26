Wonky Garage

Wonky times demand wonky subjects.

Not easily seen, this Depression-era garage is tucked snugly into the 37917 zip code.

Wonky times can be scary. While there is so much we cannot change, let’s do something we can change: Take a longer look at art, encourage artists and create art of your own. Limit the endless negative newsfeed and get your wonky self outside; take care of you by finding your joy!

