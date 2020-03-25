Food City joins Starbucks to thank first responders

Effective March 25, Food City Starbucks locations are offering first responders a free beverage.

“Two simple and powerful words: ‘Thank you.’ To me, that’s the drive behind this promo. Simply let our first responders know we appreciate them, especially during times like this,” said Tyler Bailey, Starbucks supervisor for Food City.

The promotion will run through April 30 and includes eligible items:

Free Tall (12 oz.) Brewed Coffee

Tall Iced Coffee

Tall Iced Coffee w/milk

There is a limit of one per day per ValuCard.

Eligible first responders for COVID-19 include:

police officers

firefighters

paramedics

doctors and nurses

hospital and medical staff

medical researchers

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.