The Emporium Center welcomes a new solo exhibit, Women of the Bible: Portraits of Beauty, Audacity and Faith, from Alabama artist LaShonda Scott Robinson. The show opens Friday, Jan. 8, at 5 p.m. and runs through Friday, Jan. 29, at 6 p.m. Go here to find out more about the artist. The Emporium requires masks, social distancing and limits the number of occupants.

