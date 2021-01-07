Covenant Health welcomes two physicians

Keviene Rutherford, MD, board-certified in internal medicine, has joined Crossville Medical Group. Besides internal medicine, Dr. Rutherford’s clinical interests include asthma, diabetes and hypertension.

He said, “I have more than 24 years of experience in internal medicine and have always prided myself on providing compassionate care for my patients. I’m excited to extend that care to the families in Crossville.”

Dr. Rutherford attended medical school at Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C., and completed his residency in internal medicine at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, Florida. His personal interests include music, singing and playing tennis and racquetball.

Leah Dobbins, MD, a family medicine physician, has joined Fort Loudoun Primary Care. In addition to specializing in family medicine, Dr. Dobbins’ clinical interests include adolescent and adult care, chronic disease management and preventative care.

“I love being a family medicine doctor because I am able to provide compassionate medical care by building relationships with my patients and their families. I look forward to serving the people of Lenoir City and the surrounding areas,” she said.

Dr. Dobbins attended medical school at the College of Medicine at Peoria, University of Illinois, where she also completed her residency in family medicine. Her personal interests include spending time outdoors with her husband and three children.

Fort Loudoun Primary Care is located by Fort Loudoun Medical Center at 423 Medical Park Drive, Suite 100, in Lenoir City. Info: 865-271-6600.

Crossville Medical Group is located by Cumberland Medical Center at 100 Lantana Road, Suite 202, Crossville. Info: 931-484-5141

Both practices are part of Covenant Medical Group and Covenant Health, the region’s top performing healthcare network.

