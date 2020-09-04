Wilson is board chair for TMA

Timothy Wilson, MD, of Knoxville, was elected to chair the board of trustees for the Tennessee Medical Association. Dr. Wilson is a plastic surgeon at East Tennessee Plastic Surgery, is president of the Knoxville Academy of Medicine, and serves as chief of staff at Parkwest Medical Center, a Covenant Health hospital. He will serve until May 2021.

.TN Department of Education has resources related to reopening schools. See it here.

Knox County Schools will offer free breakfast and lunch to all students, regardless of income or school attended, starting Tuesday, Sept. 8. Students in virtual learning must contact their base school to receive meals. Families of these students can register at www.knoxschools.org/mealsrequest.

U.S. Senate candidate Bill Hagerty will speak to the Knox County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner set for Monday, Oct. 12, from 5-7 p.m. at Rothchild Catering and Conference Center, 8807 Kingston Pike. Info here.